|
|
Gene Cheatham
Gene Cheatham, 81, of East Peoria, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on October 13, 1937 in Canton, IL to Harold and Helen (Owings) Cheatham.
Gene is survived by his wife of 41 years Janet (Carr-Call) Cheatham; son Gregg Cheatham; two step-daughters Teresa (Ron) Lambert of Washington and Laurie (Grover) VanDyke of East Peoria; one granddaughter; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and brother Marion (Joan) Cheatham.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Burial of ashes will be private.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019