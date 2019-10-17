|
Gene Fisher
WASHINGTON - Gene A. Fisher, 86, of Washington passed away at 11:52 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Unity Point Health Proctor.
He was born on April 7, 1933 in Eureka the son of Adolph and Frances Ekena Fisher. He married Beverly B. Berg on April 23, 1955 in Winlock, WA. She passed away on February 2, 2017, in Washington.
Surviving are one daughter Deb Fisher (Peg Swietek) of Peoria; two sons Dan Fisher of Peoria and Denny (Dee) Fisher of Royal Palm Beach, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren Daylee and Danette Fisher and Jace and Camryn Swietek. Also surviving is a dear friend, Lois Scherr of Washington, IL
Gene was a graduate of Eureka High School. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. Gene then attended and graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Geography and began teaching at Metamora Grade School, and taught 5 years and then teaching at Washington Community High School for 25 years teaching geography, history and sociology retiring 1991. He also painted with Tom Grebner for many years.
He enjoyed eating dinner with friends and family every Friday night at Bernardi's in Washington, and was an avid Cubs fan.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:00AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Rd in Washington. Rev. Dr. Tom Heren will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Further visitation will be one-half hour prior to his service Tuesday, at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Memorials in his name may be given to, Our Savior Lutheran Church. To share notes of condolences with the family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019