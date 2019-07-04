|
|
Gene G. Gerdom
EAST PEORIA - Gene G. Gerdom, 81, of East Peoria, IL, formerly of Bayview Gardens, IL passed away at 4:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Fondulac Rehab and Health Care Center in East Peoria. He was born on September 6, 1937 in Burlington, Iowa to Marvin J. Harris and Jean Alberta Gerdom. He married Bernadine Kay "Bernie" Weast on April 27, 1957 in Peoria. She passed away on February 25, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Howard (RoJea) Gerdom of Peoria, and Mark Gerdom of Bayview Gardens, and Cheryl Gerdom of Morton, IL; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Harris of Tulsa, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Janet Essington.
Gene was a salesman who worked for Colonial Bakery and Sunbeam and lastly at Pizza Hut. He was an avid pool player. He was a Dodgers and Bears fan. He loved watching his grandson Zac pitch.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with Reverend Bradley Watkins II officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be in Spring Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fondulac Rehab and Health Care Center, 901 Illini Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 4 to July 6, 2019