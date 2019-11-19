Home

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Universalist Unitarian Church
Peoria, IL
Gene Hodel


1943 - 2019
Gene Hodel Obituary
Gene Hodel
ROANOKE - Gene Hodel, formerly of Roanoke and Peoria, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Aperion Morton Villa Nursing Home in Morton, IL.
He was born on June 16, 1943, in Roanoke, IL, to Alvin and Emma Moser Hodel. He married Cathy Bolam on August 15, 1970, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy Hodel of Toledo, OH; one daughter, Jenella Hodel of Oregon, OH; one son, Joshua Hodel of Kent, WA; and one brother, Merle (Sally) Hodel of Salt Lake City, UT.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gene farmed on the family farm in Roanoke and taught at the Roanoke-Benson high school for many years before retiring.
Gene enjoyed sailing and music and loved riding his motorcycles. He was a member of the Peoria Astronomical Society and the Dinky Dozen motorcycle club. He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinal fan and Green Bay Packers fan.
He was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019. The Rev. Dave Clements will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Universalist Unitarian Church Trust, the Roanoke-Benson Education Foundation or the Peoria Astronomical Society.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
