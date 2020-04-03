|
|
Gene Howell
MORTON — Wilbur "Eugene" Howell, 73, of Morton, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook, Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
He was born on December 3, 1946, in Peoria, to Wilbur and Genice (Twedell) Howell. He married Sandy Tucker on May 24, 1975, in Groveland.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Howell of Groveland; one son, Chris (Christy) Howell of Groveland; one daughter, April (James) Klopfenstein of Howe, Ind.; six grandchildren, Emerson Howell, Kessler, Abigail, Tucker, Jillian and Bodie Klopfenstein; and one sister, Judy Trentelman of Morton.
Gene was an Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Air Medal for distinguishing himself by meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces of the Republic of Vietnam during the period of 27 February 1967 to 5 October 1967.
He worked for over 30 years for Caterpillar Inc. He retired in 2007 from the World Trade Group as a Trade Manager.
Gene enjoyed working on cars and was an excellent mechanic. He was famous for his bad jokes. Gene loved his family, especially his grandchildren and would help anyone in need.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020