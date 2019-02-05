Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Kennedy


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene Kennedy Obituary
Gene Kennedy
ELMWOOD - Gene L. Kennedy, 84, of Elmwood passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
He was born on September 15, 1934, in Beardstown, IL, to Claude and Yvonne (McClure) Kennedy Sr. Gene married Shirley Eifert on November 8, 1952, in Rushville, IL. She survives, along with four grandchildren, Patti (Trent) Frisby, Joey (Becky) Kennedy, Karen McForest and Dawn McCawley; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his special companion, Jill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his four children, Mike (Donna) Kennedy, Glen Kennedy, Joe (Pam) Kennedy and Deb (Mike) McCawley.
Gene worked as a Signal Maintainer for Burlington Northern Railroad for over 40 years, where he retired from in 1994. He was also a passionate pool player.
Per his requests, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries