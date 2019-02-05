|
Gene Kennedy
ELMWOOD - Gene L. Kennedy, 84, of Elmwood passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
He was born on September 15, 1934, in Beardstown, IL, to Claude and Yvonne (McClure) Kennedy Sr. Gene married Shirley Eifert on November 8, 1952, in Rushville, IL. She survives, along with four grandchildren, Patti (Trent) Frisby, Joey (Becky) Kennedy, Karen McForest and Dawn McCawley; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his special companion, Jill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his four children, Mike (Donna) Kennedy, Glen Kennedy, Joe (Pam) Kennedy and Deb (Mike) McCawley.
Gene worked as a Signal Maintainer for Burlington Northern Railroad for over 40 years, where he retired from in 1994. He was also a passionate pool player.
Per his requests, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019