Gene Rak
PEKIN - Gene Frederick Rak, a native of Pekin, Ill., found his eternal peace Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at his home in Baton Rouge, La., following a brief, yet valiant, battle with cancer.
He was 82 and lived four lifetimes, packing in thousands of experiences and creating memories and stories all who knew him will remember forever. Family and travel were two passions he combined to track his European roots to Slovenia. He also loved music, laughter, cards, golf and Cubs baseball.
Gene earned an electrical engineering degree from Lawrence Tech. After a successful career at Exxon, specializing in the corrosion field, he ran his own consulting business. His personal and professional activities included service in the U.S. Navy Reserves, 1955-1963; and NACE International (National Association of Corrosion Engineers), serving in multiple leadership roles for both the global organization and local chapter. Through the years, he was a member of the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus, an amateur actor, square dance caller for the Tiger Twirlers and little league coach.
He authored many professional articles and was a songwriter and poet. Gene was always an active church and choir member.
A longtime resident of Baton Rouge, La., he was born on September 21, 1936, in Pekin to the late William Rak and Virgie Brees Rak.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Oltmann Rak; children, Susan Rak-Blanchard (Robert), David Rak (Winnette), Kathy Oltmann Paulson (Kevin), David Oltmann (Joye) and Danny Oltmann (Gina); grandchildren, Emily Blanchard Pop (Joe), Mark Blanchard (Cassandra), Levi Rak, Jonah Rak, John Rainbolt, Christopher Rainbolt, Mathew Paulson, Jennifer Noto, Sarah Oltmann, Chloe Almendarez and Ava Almendarez; four great-grandchildren, Emery, Gavin and Camden Blanchard and Hunter Braham; former wife, Caroline Myers; and many beloved family members in Slovenia.
His ashes were interred at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin on Friday, Aug. 9, by Pastor Eric Swanson of Grace United Methodist, the church where Gene was baptized.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019