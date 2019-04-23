|
Gene "Tunney" Smith
WILLIAMSFIELD - Gene "Tunney" Smith, 88, of Williamsfield passed away at 12:59 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home.
Tunney was born on May 6, 1930, in Victoria Township to Isaac and Maude (Dimmick) Smith. He married Helen (Spencer) Smith on December 27, 1952, and she preceded him in death in 2002. He later married Linda (Doubet) Smith on November 28, 2005. She survives.
He also is survived by one son, Willard Scott (Sandy) Smith of Galesburg; two daughters, Denise (Steve) Best of Cambridge and Anita (Ian) Baird of Yates City; ten grandchildren, Kristie Sparling, Barry Reed, Stephanie Doubet, Katie Wrage, Scott, Seth and Spencer Smith, Sarah Powers and Brianne and Jillian Baird; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Joe, Jim and Ben; three sisters, Barb Beverlin, Mildred Collins and Addie Stedman; and one daughter, Teresa Reed.
He was raised and educated in Williamsfield. He was a 1948 graduate of Williamsfield High School. His career was in agriculture work and ag facility management in central Illinois, Williamsfield Farmers Coop, Williamsfield; Anderson Elevator, Nekoma; International Multifoods Corp, Williamsfield and Ulah; Laura Elevator, Laura; Graves Fertilizer, Williamsfield; Cramer AgriCenter, Cramer, retiring in 1993 as owner/operator of Cramer AgriCenter.
He was an active civic member of his community. He was a member of Williamsfield United Methodist Church, serving on many committees, a member of the MidCentury Telephone Board and served fourteen years as a trustee and Mayor of the Village of Williamsfield.
He was an avid baseball and basketball fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and was a constant provider and protector of each and every one of them.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Williamsfield United Methodist Church. Barry Reed will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the church. Burial will be in Williamsfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Williamsfield Alumni Association- Scholarship Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019