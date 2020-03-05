|
|
Gene Timm
DELAVAN - Gene E. "Pete" Timm, 89, of Delavan, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Mason City Area Nursing Home in Mason City.
He was born Oct. 3, 1930 in Mt. Carroll to Eugene and Helen Timm. He married Janice Lee Whitehead on Dec. 29, 1957 in Easton, and she passed away on March 14, 2018.
Surviving are a close cousin, Susan (Larry) Morey and her family of Springfield; several nephews; and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one nephew, and one niece.
Pete managed several grocery stores in Easton, Mason City and Delavan. He last worked at the Human Resource Center in Peoria working with drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Delavan where he assisted his wife with the organ. He was devoted to caring for his wife, Janice, while she struggled with Parkinson's disease for many years.
He enjoyed NASCAR, horses, horse racing, and golfing.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Delavan. Pastor Jean Sparks will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Delavan.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020