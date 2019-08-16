|
|
Gene "Geno" Van Antwerp Jr.
MAPLETON — Gene E. "Geno" Van Antwerp Jr., age 63, of Mapleton passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home.
Geno was born on January 8, 1956, in Peoria, IL, a son of Gene E. and Catherine (Speilmann) Van Antwerp Sr. He married Kim Peters; she survives. He later married Mary Ann Donlan, on August 14, 2015, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Peoria, and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lindsey (Alex) Collinge of Eureka, IL, and Stephanie (Sean) Marsh of Metamora, IL; one stepson, Timothy (Brooke) Lancaster of Peoria; and 8 grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, Annabelle, Jonathan, Jack, Kayla, Kendyl, and Karsyn. Also surviving are 4 brothers, Tom Van Antwerp of California, Rich (Cherie) Van Antwerp of Pekin, IL, Chris Van Antwerp of Washington, IL, and Tim (Jen) Van Antwerp of Washington, IL; one sister, Mary Kent of Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Mary Donlan; 3 brothers-in-law, Bill (Lori) Donlan of Peoria, Tom (Laurie) Donlan of Aurora, and Mike (Karen) Donlan of Mackinaw; and 1 niece and 12 nephews.
His parents and father-in-law, Thomas Donlan, preceded him in death.
Geno graduated from Washington Community High School, where he played football. He then proudly served in the US Army.
Geno was a Peoria Police Officer for 26 years, retiring in 2011. During his career, he was in the CAT Team and was a K-9 handler, with his partner Toby, also holding other numerous positions within the department. He was currently working at Presley's Outdoors.
Geno was a wonderful father and husband. He loved his family and friends very much and was a great friend to others. He was a warm, friendly man who collected friendships throughout his life. He was an avid Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. In his spare time Geno enjoyed bowling, loved to ride his Harley, and enjoyed the shooting sports.
Most of all, Geno was generous, and his last unselfish act was as an organ donor. He will be remembered and missed by many.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with a one-hour prior visitation, also at the church. Fr. James Pallardy will officiate. Cremation Rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or The Peoria Police and Fire Kirk Edwards Foundation.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019