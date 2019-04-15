Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
Gene Wolfe Obituary
Gene Wolfe
Gene Wolfe, of Peoria, formerly of Barrington, IL, one of the world's most respected contemporary science fiction authors, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 after his long battle with heart disease. Wolfe was 87. He was born on May 5, 1931 in New York, NY and married Rosemary F. Wolfe on November 3, 1956.
Wolfe is survived by his daughters Madeleine (Dan) Fellers of Mountain Home, AR, Therese (Alan) Goulding of Woodridge, IL, son, Matthew Wolfe of Atlanta, GA and 3 granddaughters, Rebecca (Spizzirri), Elizabeth (Goulding) and Alison (Goulding).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rosemary F. Wolfe and son Roy E. Wolfe.
Friends knew Wolfe as a humble, soft-spoken man who enjoyed a good joke. He kept a low profile in Peoria, giving talks and readings locally every few years. He never sought publicity, though always obliging reporters for interviews.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a 2 hour prior visitation, beginning at noon. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. A burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, IL.
Memorials in Wolfe's name, may be made to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
