SMITHSHIRE - Geneva H. Edwards 98, of Smithshire, IL, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Stronghurst, IL.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Smithshire United Methodist Church, where visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery in Kirkwood, IL.
Memorials may be made to Smithshire United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home in Roseville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
