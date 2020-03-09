Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Geneva Fern Pamson


1936 - 2020
Geneva Fern Pamson Obituary
Geneva Fern Pamson
WASHINGTON - Geneva Fern Pamson, 83, of Washington, passed away at 7:31 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on December 16, 1936, in Rogersville, AL, to the late Elmer and Zora Dee Slaten Pettus.
Surviving are her children, Deanna (Joe) Moye of Washington, Tammy (Rocky) Justice of Gainesville, FL, Kenny Pamson (Pam Meeker) of Washington, Michael Pamson of Washington and Robert (Amy) Bray of Lawrenceville, GA; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Epke of Creve Coeur; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Krueger; sister, Virginia Ward; grandson, Robert Bray; and a great-nephew.
Geneva worked for many years as a custodian at First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. In addition to having a feisty personality, she was a diehard Cubs fan and loved to play Bingo. She cherished her large family above all else and especially enjoyed making a home with her son and granddaughter.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation or Northern Tazewell Rescue Squad.
Geneva's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
