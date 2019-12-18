|
Geneva Valouche
HOPEDALE - Geneva Ellen Valouche, 95, passed away December 17th, 2019 at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Geneva Ellen Lane Valouche was born May 9, 1924 on the Lane family farm in the Hennessey Oklahoma Community to parents Robert and Ellen Lane. The family moved to the Texas Panhandle in1930 to a farm in the Perico, Texas community where she and brother Gene were raised. Geneva graduated from the Perico High School in 1942. She met her husband Herbert Valouche of the Draper Community while working at a potato grading facility. They were married in December 24, 1945 and were married for 26 years. They made their home in Texline. Geneva was employed by the Texline Independent School District as an administrative secretary and business administer for 26 years until her retirement in 1988.
Geneva was a member of the Texline PTA, served as City of Texline Councilwoman, long time member of the Monday Night Bridge Club, Texline Library Association, Union County Hospital Auxiliary, and was Secretary/Treasurer for the Texline Cemetery Association.
Geneva loved traveling, fishing and visiting with friends. Geneva was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan.
Geneva was a long-time member of the Texline United Methodist Church and transferred her membership to Delavan United Methodist Church when Robert's family moved to Delavan, Illinois in 2007.
Geneva was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Gene, son Richard (1976) and husband Herb. (1971)
Surviving are one son; Robert, his wife Karen and their daughter Kelsey of Delavan, Illinois.
The family would like to express gratitude to the Hopedale Medical Complex, The Commons Independent, Assisted Living, the Nursing Home staff and the Compassus Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Delavan, Illinois. Burial will be in Texline, Texas on December 28, 2019.
The family suggest that memorials be made to the Delavan United Methodist Church, 417 South Locust Delavan, Illinois 61734
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019