Genevieve "Joy" Hill
WEST PEORIA - Genevieve "Joy" Hill, 86, of Bartonville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in West Peoria.
She was born October 29, 1933 in Peoria, IL to Phillip and Gladys (Dawson) Hasler. She married Donald M. Hill, March 21, 1953 in Peoria. He preceded her in death February 25, 2012 in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were her parents, one son, Randy Hill, and one brother, Jack Hasler.
Surviving are her two children, Greg (Tina) Hill of Peoria and Sheri Hill of Bartonville; three grandchildren, Shane (Beth) Hill of Casselberry, FL, Brianna (Nolan) Finn, and Jessica (Mark Skonieczny) Hill both of Palatine, IL; two great-grandchildren, Johnathon Brown and Arya Hill both of Casselberry, FL., and one sister, Darlene Athey of Peoria.
Joy worked as a Medical Secretary Transcriptionists at Methodist Hospital and she later worked in the cafeteria at Oak Grove East. She attended and was very active at Faith Missionary Church for over 35 years and was a member of Femmes Unir in Bartonville. Joy had a great love for snowmen and angels and will be remembered for her smile. She dedicated her life to her Lord and her strong faith and courage brought her through her lengthy fight with cancer.
A celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Missionary Church in Bartonville. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Heddington Oaks and Unity Point Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Joy during the six weeks she was in their care.
Memorials may be made to Faith Missionary Church. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.