Genevieve Reeves
CREVE COEUR - Genevieve Rose Reeves, 91, of Creve Coeur passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Pekin Manor.
Born March 10, 1929, in Groveland Township in Tazewell County to Joseph and Eleanor (Dubois) Geier, she married Donald D. Reeves Jr. on November 11, 1950, in Peoria. He died on March 9, 2015, in Morton. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ryan Raymond Reeves; one grandson, Trevor Reeves; and four siblings, Marcie Ulm and Bernard, Lewis and Jerry Geier.
Surviving are one daughter, Nancy (Robert) Gottman of Creve Coeur; three grandchildren, Joshua Sloan of Creve Coeur and Caitlin Reeves and Travis Reeves, both of Washington; and daughter-in-law, Jennie Reeves of Creve Coeur.
Genevieve was known as the Estee Lauder lady at the downtown Bergner's in Peoria, where she worked for many years.
A loving and caring mother and grandmother, Genevieve enjoyed antiquing and traveling with her husband.
Genevieve was a longtime member of Sacre Coeur Catholic Church in Creve Coeur before its closing. She was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society at the church.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Private burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society
, 4234 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
