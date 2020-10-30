Genevieve "Eve" Therese Martin
PEORIA - Genevieve "Eve" Therese Martin passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on Monday, October 26, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. During her short hours here on Earth she touched many lives and was deeply loved by her family.
She is survived by her parents, Benjamin and Michelle (Busch) Martin of Peoria; grandparents, Ivan and Ruth Martin of Clinton, IL and Joseph and Caroline Busch of Spring Grove, IL; great-grandparents, Ivan and Colleen "Cokie" Martin of East Peoria and Patricia Busch of Richmond, IL; one uncle, Andrew Martin of Clinton, IL; three aunts, Kaitlin (Brian) Evans of Orion, IL, Angela (Michael) Ford of Deerfield, IL and Rachel (Blake) Konrardy of Chicago, IL; four cousins, Levi Evans, Henry "Huck" Ford, Theodore "Theo" Ford and awaiting Baby Konrardy; and many other great aunts, uncles and extended family members.
Eve was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, William "Doc" and Diana "Dee" Bolton, Leon Busch, and Francis "Jiggs" and Mariellen Hermes.
Private immediate family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com