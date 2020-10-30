1/
Genevieve Therese "Eve" Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve "Eve" Therese Martin
PEORIA - Genevieve "Eve" Therese Martin passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on Monday, October 26, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. During her short hours here on Earth she touched many lives and was deeply loved by her family.
She is survived by her parents, Benjamin and Michelle (Busch) Martin of Peoria; grandparents, Ivan and Ruth Martin of Clinton, IL and Joseph and Caroline Busch of Spring Grove, IL; great-grandparents, Ivan and Colleen "Cokie" Martin of East Peoria and Patricia Busch of Richmond, IL; one uncle, Andrew Martin of Clinton, IL; three aunts, Kaitlin (Brian) Evans of Orion, IL, Angela (Michael) Ford of Deerfield, IL and Rachel (Blake) Konrardy of Chicago, IL; four cousins, Levi Evans, Henry "Huck" Ford, Theodore "Theo" Ford and awaiting Baby Konrardy; and many other great aunts, uncles and extended family members.
Eve was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, William "Doc" and Diana "Dee" Bolton, Leon Busch, and Francis "Jiggs" and Mariellen Hermes.
Private immediate family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved