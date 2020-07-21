Genola Joyce Guymon
PEKIN - Genola Joyce Guymon, 73, of Pekin passed away at 12:44 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in East Peoria, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on April 4, 1947, in West Plains, MO, to Laundy and Vada (Jolliff) Beach. She married Max Guymon on October 3, 1965. He passed away on January 18, 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers and sisters.
Joyce is survived by her children, Vada Teralee Guymon of Pekin, Andrea Fecht of Normal, IL, Jonathan Nichols of Pekin and Jolene (Kyle) Klein of East Peoria; one brother, Jim (Sarah) Beach of Peoria; and five grandchildren, Max Fecht, Addison Klein, Emma Nichols, Vanessa Nichols and Aubrey Klein, with one baby boy on the way.
She was a member of Pekin First Nazarene. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Joyce was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. When her children were young, she would sew all their clothes. She enjoyed making Christmas chocolates and ornaments with her children every year. Her grandchildren held a special spot in her heart and meant the world to her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with the Rev. Lloyd Brock officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be directed to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005.
