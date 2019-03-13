|
|
George A. Haley
MAPLETON - George Alvin Haley, 81, of Mapleton, IL, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 20, 1938, in Manchester, TN, to Leander and Edith (Sargent) Haley. George attended K-6th Grade in a two-room school house in Manchester, then 7-8th Grade in Mapleton and 9th Grade in Glasford. On October 30, 1955, he married Shirley A. Cornelison in Burlington, IA. Together they had five children.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Debbie Francis of Winder, GA, Theresa Mattson of Pekin, Dale Haley of Princeville, Rick (Sherri) Haley of Hanna City and Janet (David) Gill of Princeville; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; seven siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
George was a hard working man with a strong work ethic. He worked for the Timber and Logging Industry. He enjoyed going to church, racing, talking and spending time with Shirley. He attended Crossroads Full Gospel Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of George's life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Butler Haynes Pavilion, 9424 S. Mapleton Road, Mapleton, IL.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019