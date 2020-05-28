|
George Alan Winter
GLASFORD - George Alan Winter, 66, of Glasford, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
George was born in Jacksonville, Illinois to Dean and Jean Winter on Dec. 8, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his wife, Tonya Lee Strube, sister Rickie (Chuck) Gilmore, and two nephews.
George is survived by his children Travis, Trevor (Ashley), and Tristan (Rachel) Winter; brother Mike (Lori) Winter; sisters Fay (Jim) Martin, Vickie Flanagan and Tammy (Alicia Gransky) McGee; grandchildren Anne, Cody, Caiden, Mason, Cheyenne, Savannah, and Brynnlee.
After graduating from Manual High School, Peoria, George was a member of the US Air Force. He then worked in the autobody industry before working as a claims adjustor for Country Companies Insurance, from where he retired.
George was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and target shooting. He also enjoyed socializing at the local watering hole and spending as much time as possible with his sons and grandchildren. His other interests included cooking and helping people any way he could.
Cremation has been accorded. The family is grateful for all condolences but declines any memorials.
