George Alexander
PEKIN - George Francis Alexander, age 83, of Pekin, Illinois, and North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He passed peacefully at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois with family by his side.
George was born January 14, 1936 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. He married Elaine Mosny Alexander on February 14, 1995. She preceded him in death by 20 days on January 28, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his sons Michael and George Alexander, his parents Dorothy M (Carroll) and George B Alexander, step-father Richard Adami, and sister Janice Adami.
Surviving children are Dr. Suzanne (John) Hoekstra, John (Wendy) Norlin, grandchildren James (Meagan) Feger, Patricia Feger, James Norlin, Gabrielle Hoekstra, Joshua Norlin, Andrew Hoekstra, Chessa Hoekstra, Aaron Hoekstra, two great-grandchildren Abigail and Hannah Feger, daughter-in-law Laurie (Gary) Feger, and brothers Paul (Jane) Adami and David (Marlene) Adami.
George spent 43 years working for Caterpillar Inc., where he designed and developed several critical aspects of CAT history, including the Elevated Sprocket system. He was also passionate about theater and shared that passion through his work with Cornstock Theater and Peoria Players. In addition to theater, George loved boating and was a member of the Wharf Harbor for several years. During his retirement years, George loved to travel the world with Elaine and work on his model railroads.
A joint memorial service will be held for Elaine and George at 2pm Saturday June 29th at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Pekin, IL.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in George's memory.
