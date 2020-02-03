Home

Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
George Ashworth


1930 - 2020
George Ashworth Obituary
George Ashworth
MORTON - George H. Ashworth, 89, of Morton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
He was born on July 21, 1930, in Cuzco, Ind., to George and Iva (Tredway) Ashworth. He married Dorothy Loughmiller on July 30, 1956, in Loogootee, Ind.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Ashworth of Morton; daughters, Jill (Randy) Schaab of Normal and Joan (Terry) Hufford of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Heidi, Regan and Parker Schaab and Allie and Steven Hufford; and one brother, Gerald (Mary Ann) Dickey of Indianapolis, Ind.
George was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He worked for AT&T for 35 years, retiring as a manager in 1990.
George loved to golf and fish. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, Moose Lodge in Indianapolis, Ind., and AT&T Pioneers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, both at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church in Morton.
To leave and online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
