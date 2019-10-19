|
George B. Evans
EAST PEORIA - George B. Evans, 86, of East Peoria passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on December 27, 1932, in Fayetteville, TN. He married Dorothy Hill on February 14, 1965, at the First Baptist Church in East Peoria. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are his son, Michael Evans of East Peoria; three grandchildren; and one brother, Aaron (Conda) Evans of Fayetteville, TN.
George served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, George moved to Illinois and worked for Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 1986. After his retirement, George managed his rental properties until his passing. George was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in East Peoria and the U.A.W. Local 974.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a devoted Cardinals baseball fan.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Pastor Keith Ingold will officiate. Burial will follow the funeral at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in East Peoria.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019