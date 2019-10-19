Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George B. Evans


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George B. Evans Obituary
George B. Evans
EAST PEORIA - George B. Evans, 86, of East Peoria passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on December 27, 1932, in Fayetteville, TN. He married Dorothy Hill on February 14, 1965, at the First Baptist Church in East Peoria. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are his son, Michael Evans of East Peoria; three grandchildren; and one brother, Aaron (Conda) Evans of Fayetteville, TN.
George served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, George moved to Illinois and worked for Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 1986. After his retirement, George managed his rental properties until his passing. George was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in East Peoria and the U.A.W. Local 974.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a devoted Cardinals baseball fan.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Pastor Keith Ingold will officiate. Burial will follow the funeral at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in East Peoria.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now