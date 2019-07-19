|
George Burton
MORTON – George D. Burton, 87, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home.
He was born on June 16, 1932, in East Peoria, to Leander and Mary (Dainty) Burton and he later married Mary Ann "Sue" Ritschel on September 26, 1953 in Peoria.
George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue, of Morton, as well as his seven children, Michele "Mikki" (Ed) Grant of Morton, Rebecca "Becki" Olesen (Ron Inghilterra) of East Peoria, Krista (Steve) Gladson of Peoria, Georgi Behrends of Tremont, Mary Cim (Dave Childers) of Dahinda, Amy (Walter) Carter of Normal, and Trudy Shallenberger (Ron Wright) of Metamora. He also leaves nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by two grandsons, Matt and Dylan, two brothers and six sisters.
George was a US Air Force veteran, who served during the Korean War as a jet mechanic stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. When he was discharged, he began his career as an insurance producer for Illinois Mutual, eventually becoming the Group Manager for Great West Life in Peoria. He left Great West in 1988 to found his own independent employee benefits firm, Burton Consulting, and served as president until he retired in 2010.
George co-owned the Blue Max restaurant in Morton and held a grand opening that was highlighted by the hanging of a full sized, custom built WWI Fokker Tri-plane from the ceiling.
He was first a family man, described by many as "Larger than Life", and was known to be quick-witted, loyal, and a man who lived his life believing that your word and your handshake was stronger than any legal contract.
George enjoyed time with family and friends and was known for hosting the best parties in town. In his spare time, he was an avid collector of antique cars, a talented singer, and world traveler.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9-10:45 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runner's Association or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019