George C. Florea
PEKIN - George C. Florea, 100, of Pekin passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
He was born on November 15, 1918, in Fairview, Illinois, to Cyrus and Clana (Sherman) Florea
George is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy (Murphy) Florea, whom he married on September 8, 1956, in Canton.
Also surviving are three children, Lisa (John) Watkins of Pekin, Walter (Jane) Florea of Rockford and Marvin Florea of Canton; and four grandchildren, Bill (Rachel), April, Erica and Austin.
George was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dean Florea and Virgil Florea; and one sister, Ruth Smysor.
George was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was inducted and active from February of 1940 to May of 1941; he was later honorably discharged in August of 1942. George first worked for Caterpillar for 10 years. He then worked 25 years for television station ABC 19, and later worked as a home building contractor in the Canton area, retiring after 12 years. He also enjoyed restoring cars.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Foster Cemetery in rural Fairview at 10 a.m. The Reverend Micah Garnett will officiate the service. Military rites will be rendered at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Central Illinois Kidney Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 235, Morton, IL 61550.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton is assisting with arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
