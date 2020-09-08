George E. Inglett
PEORIA - George Everett Inglett, 92, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Proctor Place.
He was born on August 3, 1928, in Waltonville, IL, to Harry and Pearl (Eater) Inglett. He married Marilyn Jean Fawley on June 12, 1954, in Oak Park, IL.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years; his two children, George Dale (1988) and Carolyn Janeen (2002); his older brother, Donald; parents; and grandparents.
He is survived by his younger brother, Charles of Arizona.
George joined the USDA Northern Regional Research Laboratory (now known as the USDA ARS National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research) in 1967, as Chief of the Cereal Properties Lab. A pioneer in the healthy food movement, he discovered a method of processing grains into a gel that could replace fat as a food ingredient. Beginning with Oatrim, and including Nu-Trim and Z-Trim, the low-calorie, high-fiber, high-glycemic Trim Technologies were adopted for use by food producers worldwide.
He received degrees from the University of Illinois (B.S. chemistry, 1949), and University of Iowa (Ph.D. biochemistry, 1952). During the Korean War, he served as a scientific officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, conducting biological research. Later, he served in research and management positions as an industrial scientist in Chicago, where he made discoveries in glucose manufacture and low-calorie sweeteners. During a time of turbulence and civil war, he searched West African rainforests and Indonesia for new plants as a source of natural alternatives to existing sweeteners, resulting in the discovery of Thaumatin and Monellin.
George published more than 300 scientific articles, including 24 books and about 30 patents. He traveled to more than 60 countries and gave around 270 scientific lectures. During his career, he received more than 40 awards and honors. These included induction into the USDA Science Hall of Fame; appointment into the elite USDA Senior Scientist Research Service for distinguished scientists; a Presidential Rank Award; and the highest award given by the state of Illinois for professional achievement, the Order of Lincoln. He was internationally recognized for scientific research and innovations that became industrial realities.
From an early age, George worked hard and focused on excellence. As a child during the Depression, he chipped concrete off bricks for one penny per brick and carried firewood for elderly neighbors. He was first chair violinist in his junior high band, and he earned the dual distinction of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow as a Boy Scout. He developed an early love of chemistry, set up his first research lab in his bedroom during high school and never forgot the mentorship of his high school chemistry teacher.
Grounded by warm memories of summers spent at his grandparent's farm, George was always amazed that his hard work combined with the grace of good fortune, allowing him to realize his dreams of having a wonderful wife and loving family; making scientific discoveries and a global contribution to healthier living; and seeing the wonders of the world. He will be remembered by his friends and associates for his warm personality, ready smile and creative mind.
Burial will be next to his beloved wife and children at Oak Ridge Cemetery, near Oakbrook.
Memorials may be made to the American Chemical Society, Heartland Chapter.
