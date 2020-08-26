George E. Smith
PRINCEVILLE - George E. Smith, 79, of Princeville passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 6:53 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on April 9, 1941, in Princeville to parents, Frank "Jake" and Helen (Dunlap) Smith. He married Patricia Driskell on September 8, 1963, in Peoria, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Greg (Ann) Smith of Princeville and Michael (Michelle) Smith of Canton; five grandchildren, Miles, Thomas, Talon and Joey Smith, all of Princeville, and Aliyah Smith of Canton; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Howell of Peoria Heights and Dorothy Kelso of Eureka; one brother-in-law, Donald "Tubby" Driskell of Metamora; and his beloved dog, Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Don Jones.
George was a lifelong farmer in Princeville and took a passion in serving his community. He loved fishing, was a Scag dealer, and was past President of the Princeville Lions Club. He faithfully served the Lord in many ways through his work with youth and as a speaker at Wesley Weekends, and was a past lay minister, deacon and elder at the Princeville Presbyterian Church.
An outdoor visitation will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Princeville United Methodist Church. George's funeral will be immediately following the completion of the visitation at 12 noon, also outside on the church grounds. Pastor Zach Waldis will officiate. Burial will be in Princeville Township Cemetery.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences for George's family, please visit his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Princeville United Methodist Church or Princeville Lions Club.
One of George's favorite verses in the Bible and his message for everyone is "Whatever you do, do it as unto the Lord" (Col 3:23).