|
|
George Grisham
PEORIA - George Robert Grisham, formerly of Peoria, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, of complications of Waldenstroms Syndrome.
He was born on November 30, 1930, to George Bunyan Grisham and Margret Irene (Maggie) Oakley Grisham in Wheeler, Prentiss County, Mississippi. He had one brother, Herbert, who preceded him in death in 1989. On May 28, 1955, he married Garnette Swinney, a registered dietician, who preceded him in death in 2011.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Kay O'Neal (Dan) and Jennifer Lynn Cichowski (Edward-deceased); and five grandchildren, Carrie O'Neal Hernandez, Clint O'Neal, Carl O'Neal, Jessica Cichowski Carpenter and Benjamin J. Cichowski. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Jesse, Jason, Jackson, Isla, Connor and Edward, each of whom was a source of great pride to him.
George attended Mississippi State University and also attended Illinois State University and Illinois Institute of Technology. He taught mathematics at Streator (Illinois) Township High School for 12 years, Illinois Central College for 18 years, and Bradley University for 5 years. Active in several professional mathematics organizations, he served as president of both the ICTM and the IMACC. He retired in 1972 as Commander, USNR, after 20 years of active and reserve service.
Always a person who considered himself religious and/or spiritual, he nevertheless believed that each person should travel his own journey and search along the way for his own Truth. During his spiritual journey, he traveled from membership in the Baptist Church to the United Presbyterian Church to his final religious home as a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, IL.
Since 2011, he lived at Franklin Park Sonterra Senior Living in San Antonio, where he enjoyed the fellowship of other residents and an admiration for the Franklin Park Staff.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019