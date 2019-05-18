George H. Sondag

PEORIA - George H. Sondag, age 85, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 5:40 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines.

George was born on September 3, 1933, in Sykeston, ND, a son to Magnus and Catherine (Hammes) Sondag. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline Wilson, in Manito, IL. She survives.

George worked as a plasterer for over 41 years for Woiwode Plastering. He loved people and never knew a stranger. George was considered a master gardener, known for his infamous tomatoes, which he shared with all his neighbors. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, but most importantly, he was a devout Catholic and man of faith who attended mass daily for many years. George was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline of Peoria: three children, Michael (Dianna) Sondag of Peoria, Lynn (Daniel) Ferguson of Dunlap and Catherine (David) Gromer of Peoria: three grandchildren, Adam Sondag, Dana (Tyler) Griggs and Lindy (Korey) Endress: one great-granddaughter, Elle Griggs: one sister, Irene Wagner of Montana: and three brothers, Alfred of East Peoria and James and Merlin both of Manito.

George was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Irvin; and one sister, Alice Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel. Father Patrick Henehan will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials in George's memory may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019