George H. Watters
1926 - 2020
TRIVOLI -- George H. Watters, 94, of Trivoli, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his daughter's home in Trivoli.
George was born on May 17, 1926, in Victor, Montana, to Lawrence B. and Lois Mae (Veeder) Watters.
He married Phyllis J. Watters on Jan. 11, 1952, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2009, in Bartonville.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; one brother, Jack Watters; and two sisters, Beverly Munson and Jo Smith.
George is survived by two daughters, Linnette (Steve) Wendling of Bartonville and Georgette (Beau) Stallings of Trivoli; one grandson, Jeff (Caitlyn) Wendling of Mapleton; one sister, Shirley Dean of Missoula, MT; and several nieces and nephews.
George retired from CILCO after 35 years. Prior to moving to Bartonville, he was a semi-truck driver. He is a proud WW II U.S. Navy Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Limestone Post 979. Affectionately known as "Old Coot," George loved eating, talking, traveling, especially to the Bitterroot in Montana and helping others. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather who had a love for his family and God.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel at 10 a.m. Rev. Art Georges will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask usage is strongly encouraged. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville.
Memorials may be made to the Bartonville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Davison-Fulton-BartonvilleChapel.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
