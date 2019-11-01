|
|
Rev Dr George Hines
CHILLICOTHE - The Rev. Dr. George Estel Hines of Chillicothe, formerly of Morton, passed away at 4:00 am Thursday, October 31, 2019.
He was born September 14, 1919 on a farm near Humboldt, SD northwest of Sioux Falls, to Phil and Gladys Ingalls Hines. On August 16, 1945, he married Faye Marilyn Peterson of Edison Park at the Norwood Park Baptist Church in Chicago.
George is survived by his wife of seventy-four years; three sons, Gary (Betty) of Shawnee, KS, Ronald Hines of Sun City, AZ, Paul (Claudia) Hines of The villages, FL; one daughter, Sherrie (Brad) Parnham of Morton; six grandchildren, Chad Hines , Ryan (Sarah) Parham, Adam Hines, Nicholas (Melissa) Hines, Luke (Lyndsey) Parnham, Haley (Bryce) Yordy; ten great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and nine great-step-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Marie Merry of Dell Rapids, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dr. Donald Hines; one sister, Evelyn Merry; and one daughter-in-law, Lorna Hines.
In the summer of 1940, he answered God's call to the ministry. In September, he entered Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Chicago. George earned degrees from University of Sioux Falls AB-1946; NBSTS-Th.B 1945; B.D. 1951; M. Div. 1972; Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (Trinity International University-Doctor of Ministry D.Min) 1982-Deerfield, IL. He attended special missionary studies-Cornell University-Itheca, NY; special studies for ministers at the University of Kansas School of Medicine; Chinese language studies at University of California of Chinese Studies-Beijing, China; University of Wyoming, where he taught Bible as Baptist University Pastor in the University School of Religion. With these responsibilities, he also served the Wyoming Baptist Convention as Director of Christian Education. His first church following 1945 graduation from Northern was the West Sioux Falls Baptist Church. In 1946, he and his wife were commissioned and appointed by the Am. Baptists to serve as missionaries to East China. With their infant son, Gary, they sailed to China in September 1947 spending nine months in language study in Beijing. In September 1948, they moved to their mission station SW of Shanghai. Because of the communistic revolution, the U.S. Consulate ordered them to be evacuated with other Americans on the naval vessel Genl. A.E. Anderson and arrived in Chicago October 25, 1948. Unable to return to China, he served Baptist churches mostly in the Midwest. He was a life member of EFCA Ministers Association.
He was active in ministry after his retirement as an interim pastor in a number of churches in the Peoria area. He taught Sunday school at Grace Church Morton where he and his wife led the seniors. He again retired January 2004 from the Cross Point Church in East Peoria, which on him the title of "Pastor Emeritus" was given for his many decades in the ministry.
George enjoyed camping, fishing, eating good food, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends and reading.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Cross Point Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be 2-4:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Pastor Mark Friday will officiate.
Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, IL
Memorials may be made to FEBC or Bible League International.
To view George's memorial page or to leave an online condolence to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019