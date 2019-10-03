Home

Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
George "Bill" Hurd

George "Bill" Hurd Obituary
George "Bill" Hurd
HENRY - George "Bill" Hurd, 65, of Mitchell, SD, formerly of Henry, IL, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St, Henry, IL 61537. Memorials may be made to the family to help defray costs. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, IL is in charge of arrangements.
George William Hurd was born December 10, 1953 to James and Betty (Izora) Hurd in Spring Valley, IL. George grew up in Henry and graduated from Henry High School. After high school, he attended IVCC Community College. George worked at Owens Brockway from 1972-2002. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling, listening to 70's music and was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He is survived by his one daughter, Sherri (Dave) Crandall of Sioux Falls; and two sons, Thomas (Jessica) Scraggs of Moline, IL, Branden Burden of New York; one sister, Sharon (Alan) Kuhlman of Lacon, IL; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Tonya Hurd and one brother, James Hurd.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
