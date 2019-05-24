|
George J. Vallance
BARTONVILLE — George J. Vallance, 61, of Savoy, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on May 21, 2019, in Champaign, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nora Vallance, and is survived by his sister, Audrey Vallance, and two nieces, Lindsay Vallance and Isabella Cain.
George retired from UPS in 2015, where he was a driver for many years in the Peoria/Bartonville area. He was especially attentive to all his customers to whom he delivered, knowing them by first names and their personal stories. He was an avid sports fan, especially any team from Detroit and the University of Michigan. He also was incredibly knowledgeable about classic rock bands, especially Queen. He enjoyed chatting with people and telling jokes at his favorite hangouts and was very generous in his charitable giving to many organizations, including the ultimate gift of life by being an organ and tissue donor to Gift of Hope.
A Celebration of LIfe Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, Champaign. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to the St. Jude Bartonville Run, 7808 W. Pfeiffer Road, Mapleton IL 61547.
Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019