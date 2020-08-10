George Lee Howard Staley
EDWARDS - George Lee Howard Staley, 82, of Edwards passed away at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 2, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Elbert Wesley and Nellie Marie (Taylor) Staley. He married Mary Leann Strode on July 14, 1973, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, IL. She survives.
George is survived by his three children, Denice (Doug) Hire of Bartonville, IL, Mike (Kim) Staley of Elmwood, IL, and Chris (Kathy Pierce) Staley of Gilson, IL; one sister, LaVada (Cliff) Knepper of Vero Beach, FL; three brothers, Nyle (Linda) Staley of Hanna City, IL, Lyle (Sue) Staley of Canton, IL, and David (Kay) Staley of Trivoli, IL; five grandchildren, Michael Staley, Jennifer Gill, Krista Wilson, Jason Hire and Heather Staley; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Everett Staley, E.W. "J.R." Staley and Stephen Staley; three sisters, Lucille Taylor, Helen Walker and Sharon Harris; and one grandson, Jared Taylor Staley.
George proudly worked out of I.U.O.E. Local #649 as a heavy equipment operator with 55 years of service. He was a treasurer of Local #649 and on the health and welfare board for 3 years. He was a member of the Alta Masonic Lodge #748 A.F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Early Ford V8 Club of America and the Chrysler Airflow Club of America. He attended Northwest United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL.
George and Mary had horses for many years and did a lot of trail riding. In 1983, George traded the horses for horses of a different type, street rods with horse power. George restored the street rods himself (with a little help from Mary). They traveled all over the United States showing their street rods and winning many, many trophies. After Mary retired, they bought a motor home and spent many winters in Florida.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Pastor Miranda Denler will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Northwest United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL.
To leave online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
.