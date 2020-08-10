1/1
George Lee Howard Staley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Lee Howard Staley
EDWARDS - George Lee Howard Staley, 82, of Edwards passed away at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 2, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Elbert Wesley and Nellie Marie (Taylor) Staley. He married Mary Leann Strode on July 14, 1973, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, IL. She survives.
George is survived by his three children, Denice (Doug) Hire of Bartonville, IL, Mike (Kim) Staley of Elmwood, IL, and Chris (Kathy Pierce) Staley of Gilson, IL; one sister, LaVada (Cliff) Knepper of Vero Beach, FL; three brothers, Nyle (Linda) Staley of Hanna City, IL, Lyle (Sue) Staley of Canton, IL, and David (Kay) Staley of Trivoli, IL; five grandchildren, Michael Staley, Jennifer Gill, Krista Wilson, Jason Hire and Heather Staley; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Everett Staley, E.W. "J.R." Staley and Stephen Staley; three sisters, Lucille Taylor, Helen Walker and Sharon Harris; and one grandson, Jared Taylor Staley.
George proudly worked out of I.U.O.E. Local #649 as a heavy equipment operator with 55 years of service. He was a treasurer of Local #649 and on the health and welfare board for 3 years. He was a member of the Alta Masonic Lodge #748 A.F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Early Ford V8 Club of America and the Chrysler Airflow Club of America. He attended Northwest United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL.
George and Mary had horses for many years and did a lot of trail riding. In 1983, George traded the horses for horses of a different type, street rods with horse power. George restored the street rods himself (with a little help from Mary). They traveled all over the United States showing their street rods and winning many, many trophies. After Mary retired, they bought a motor home and spent many winters in Florida.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Pastor Miranda Denler will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Northwest United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL.
To leave online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved