George Lewis Funk
PEORIA - George Lewis Funk, 85, of Marshalltown, IA, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City, IA.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Roundhouse, located on the Marshalltown High School Campus at 1602 S. 2nd Avenue, Marshalltown, IA.
Memorials may be directed to the George Funk Memorial Fund which will be used to benefit future student athletes of Marshalltown High School.
Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019