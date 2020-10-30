George McVeyEDELSTEIN - George McVey, 79, of Edelstein passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020, at his home.He was born on January 20, 1941, in Liverpool, England, to James McVey Sr and Kathleen Daley McVey. The McVey Family emigrated from England to the United States on the Queen Mary in October of 1946. The family settled in Downers Grove, Illinois. George graduated high school in Downers Grove and served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1963. George went to Northern Illinois University, then University of Texas, and graduated with a MSSW, Master of Science in Social Work, in 1970. He moved to Peoria, Illinois, and worked at Counseling and Family Services as a Program Coordinator and worked at the Department of Children and Family Services until retiring in 2001.He is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" (Weinheimer) McVey, whom he married on March 4, 1989. Also surviving are his children, Eric (Amy) and Jennifer (Marvin); grandchildren, Zachery, Jeffrey, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Alexander and Jordan; his brother, James Jr. (Elizabeth); his sister in-law, Judith McVey; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kathleen, Margaret and Arthur.George enjoyed building wooden sailboats, small buildings and furniture. Sailing his boats gave him great pleasure. He was also an avid reader and loved classical and Irish music, history and learning. George very much liked to help others as much as possible during work and at home. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center Research Fund. 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615, 309-240-6040."Your presence we miss, Your Memories we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never."