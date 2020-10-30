1/1
George McVey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George McVey
EDELSTEIN - George McVey, 79, of Edelstein passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 20, 1941, in Liverpool, England, to James McVey Sr and Kathleen Daley McVey. The McVey Family emigrated from England to the United States on the Queen Mary in October of 1946. The family settled in Downers Grove, Illinois. George graduated high school in Downers Grove and served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1963. George went to Northern Illinois University, then University of Texas, and graduated with a MSSW, Master of Science in Social Work, in 1970. He moved to Peoria, Illinois, and worked at Counseling and Family Services as a Program Coordinator and worked at the Department of Children and Family Services until retiring in 2001.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" (Weinheimer) McVey, whom he married on March 4, 1989. Also surviving are his children, Eric (Amy) and Jennifer (Marvin); grandchildren, Zachery, Jeffrey, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Alexander and Jordan; his brother, James Jr. (Elizabeth); his sister in-law, Judith McVey; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kathleen, Margaret and Arthur.
George enjoyed building wooden sailboats, small buildings and furniture. Sailing his boats gave him great pleasure. He was also an avid reader and loved classical and Irish music, history and learning. George very much liked to help others as much as possible during work and at home. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center Research Fund. 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615, 309-240-6040.
"Your presence we miss, Your Memories we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved