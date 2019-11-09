|
George Montgomery
WASHBURN - George Grant Montgomery, 94, of Washburn passed away on Friday November 8, 2019, at 12:41 a.m. at his home in Washburn.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Bob DeBolt will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, where military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Washburn Ambulance Service or the Washburn American Legion, Post 661.
George was born on May 4, 1925, in Joliet, IL, to William and Ida (Moulton) Montgomery. He married Beverly Beyer on August 18, 1984. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Steven Montgomery of Henry, Kevin Montgomery, of Spokane, WA, and Susan (Randy) Buehler, of Kimberly, WI; step-children, Beverly (Jerry) Harrison of McMinnville, OR, and Scott Beyer of Geneseo; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His parents; one step-son, Joe Beyer; four brothers, Walter, Harold, Raymond and Francis; and two sisters, Ruth and Wanda, preceded him in death.
George had served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He had retired from Caterpillar Tractor after 35 years of service.
George was a member of the Washburn American Legion Post 661, the Masonic Lodge of Washington and the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, volunteering at the Buckingham Cemetery in Low Point and doing many projects at his home.
George had a long and fulfilled life. His family would like to express gratitude to everyone who was part of it.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019