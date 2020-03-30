|
|
George Ramsey
CHILLICOTHE - George H. Ramsey, age 75, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
George was born on January 19, 1945, in Atlanta, TX, to George and Ruby (Byrum) Ramsey. He married Lisa Horton on June 1, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa; his children, Paige Shelton of Shreveport, LA, and Roland Ramsey of Austin, TX; two grandsons, Roland and Dylan Ramsey; his brother, Charles (Joann) Ramsey of Keithville, LA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jerry Ramsey.
George owned his own truck and was a truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 2018. He was a member of Pearce Community Center in Chillicothe and he enjoyed boating and motorcycling. He also enjoyed going to motorcycle races with his brother, Charles.
A private family graveside will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the of Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020