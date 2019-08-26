|
George Redman
LACON - George David Redman, 77, of Lacon passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 8 a.m. at his home.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.
George was born on August 13, 1942, to George Harold and Matie Iona (Carrier) Redman. He married Mary Jean "Jeanie" Nauman on April 1, 1968, in Lacon, IL. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2018.
Surviving are his children, Randy (Christine) Redman of Buffalo, NY, Ryan (Karen) Redman of Maroa and Rosalie (Nicholas) Hastings, of Houston, TX; nine grandchildren, Alex, Celeste and Cimi Redman, Ross Redman. Kendra and James Guske, Silas and Judah Hastings; one great-grandchild, Tucker Thornton; one brother, Donald (Carol) Redman, and one sister, Carol Redman, both of Austin, TX; and his campaign, Lois Leslie.
His parents and two brothers, John and Robert Redman, preceded him in death.
George had served his county in the National Guard during the Vietnam era.
He had retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 30 years of service. In his retirement he had several jobs, including driver for Heartland Health Care Center in Henry and the "Handyman" for the Gathering Place.
George will be remembered for his willingness to help others when needed, his gardening, wine making and for his "Road Kill" cooking.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019