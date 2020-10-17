George Steele McClellan
PEORIA - George Steele McClellan of North Port, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
George was born in Richfield, Idaho, on July 30, 1931, the son of John and Velma McClellan. He married Shirlene McGrath on June 17, 1955, in Boise, Idaho. They have three children, Michele (Charlie) Stewart of Peoria, Michael (Charlene) of Phoenix and Kristin (Dan) Moss of Kansas City. He had 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. They all survive him, along with two sisters, Donna Floyd of Orofino, Idaho, and Dorothy McClellan of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
George was a Korean War veteran and a mechanical engineer who worked his entire professional career with Caterpillar in various areas. He was a member of Christ Venice Church in Venice, Florida, and former member of Forrest Hill United Methodist Church in Peoria. He served 8 years on the Dunlap School Board.
In 2002, he and Shirlene moved permanently to LaCasa Senior Community in North Port to enjoy their retirement years.
The family will be celebrating his life with friends at Forrest Hill United Methodist Church on October 31 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
