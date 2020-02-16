|
George W. Jason
LACON - George W. Jason, 82, of Lacon passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 9:20 p.m. at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry, with the rosary being recited at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Lacon. Fr. John Bassco Munjuni and Deacon Robert Murphy will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the mass. Inurnment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon, HOIDSA (Heart of Illinois Downs Syndrome Association), or the .
George was born on October 20, 1937, in rural Lacon, Illinois, to James G. and Ellen (Long) Jason. He married Sharon Schmitt on August 23, 1958, at St. Mary's Church in Henry. She survives in Lacon.
Also surviving are his children, Timothy (Julie) Jason, Bradley (Angie) Jason and Jeffrey (Beth) Jason, all of Lacon, and Amy (Todd) Condit of Putnam; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Delbert (Jean) Jason of Lacon.
His parents, eight brothers and five sisters preceded him in death.
George was a graduate of Henry-Senachwine High School, Class of 1955. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Lacon.
He had spent his working years in the grocery store business, which included managing several area store and operating his own store, the Jack & Jill Grocery Store in Lacon, for over seventeen years.
George loved spending time outdoors, working in his yard and gardens, spending time with his family and grandchildren and helping out his neighbors whenever he could.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020