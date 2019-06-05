|
George Williams Sr.
PEORIA - George Williams Sr., 63, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 5:01 p.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on December 2, 1955, in Charleston, MO, to Eugene Davis and Ethel Jones. They preceded him in death.
George enlisted in the Air force in 1981. George often enjoyed bowling, playing cards and fishing.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Francis Williams; three sons, George Wiliams Jr. of Clovis, New Mexico, Arian (Perry) Williams of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Deddrick (Holly) Haskins of Clovis, New Mexico; one daughter, Tchicaya Williams of Clovis, New Mexico; nine brothers, Willie Anderson Sr. and Ray (Dawn) Anderson Sr., both of Peoria, James Jones of Wyatt, MO, Melvin (Alisha) Williams of Charleston, MO, Bobby Jones of St. Louis, MO, Ronald Jones of Wilson City, MO, Eugene Davis Jr. of St. Louis, MO, Jonathan Davis of St. Peters, MO, and Gary Porter of Cape Girardeau, MO; two sisters, Everlene (Johnnie) Cummings of Peoria and Theresa (Jimmy) Greer of Wilson City, MO; forty-five grandchildren; and a host of family and friends whom will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Speaker Eric Russell will officiate. Interment will be private.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019