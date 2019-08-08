|
Georgette Lentini
PEORIA HEIGHTS — Georgette Minnie Lentini of Peoria Heights, Illinois, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past year.
She celebrated her 94th birthday recently on May 11, born in 1925, and was the daughter of Hattie and George Zelenka, who preceded her in death. She married the late Peter Paul Lentini in 1943 and they celebrated 75 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Espirit Armano of Arizona City, Arizona.
She is survived by her son, Vito Lentini (Laura) of Grand Rapids, MI; her daughters, Antoinette Lentini of Chicago, Illinois, and Jeanine Keener of Washington; one grandchild, Rachel Bee Burbridge of Washington; and a sister, Yvonne Heaton of Phoenix, Arizona.
She loved birds, especially cardinals, and enjoyed sitting on the porch with her husband, Peter. She also loved to paint and garden and always had a dog. She was a member of First Assembly of God of Peoria.
Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Lucy Dorethy for her years of loving care for our mother and father. We will forever hold our mother in our hearts.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019