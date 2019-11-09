Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Bootz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia A. Bootz


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia A. Bootz Obituary
Georgia A. Bootz
PEORIA - Georgia A Bootz, 90, of Peoria passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Manor Court in Peoria
She was born on January 15, 1929, in Marion, IL, to Lloyd and Mary Louise (Hartman) Reed. She married Robert D. Bootz on July 4, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two sons, Mark Bootz and William (Victoria) Bootz, both of Peoria; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Correll of West Peoria; and three nieces.
Georgia worked as a Librarian for District 150, and then later worked as a Librarian at Methodist School of Nursing. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
A visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A private burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -