|
|
Georgia A. Bootz
PEORIA - Georgia A Bootz, 90, of Peoria passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Manor Court in Peoria
She was born on January 15, 1929, in Marion, IL, to Lloyd and Mary Louise (Hartman) Reed. She married Robert D. Bootz on July 4, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two sons, Mark Bootz and William (Victoria) Bootz, both of Peoria; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Correll of West Peoria; and three nieces.
Georgia worked as a Librarian for District 150, and then later worked as a Librarian at Methodist School of Nursing. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
A visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A private burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019