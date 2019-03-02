|
|
Georgia A. Edwards
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Georgia Ann Edwards (Diebold), 82, of Peoria Heights died at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 1, 2019.
She was born on April 30, 1936, to William and Grace (Hammond) Diebold in Beardstown, IL.
Surviving are her children, Jim (Marcia) Edwards and Dawn (Ron) Marx, both of Peoria, and Sally (Dennis) Cook of Peoria Heights. Also surviving are a sister, Dorothy (John) Clement of Metamora; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Diebold; an infant son, Michael James Edwards; two daughters, Patricia Terry and Madeline Edwards; and son, William Edwards.
Georgia worked at Woolworth as a waitress, at Peoria District 150 as a lunch lady for several years, and at Ideal Troy.
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice Care for all their help and support.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019