Georgia E. Marston
1933 - 2020
PEORIA - Georgia Marston, 87, of Peoria took the hand of God on Monday, September 21, 2020. Georgia joined her husband, Rev. William Marshall Marston, in Heaven.
She is survived by two sisters, one brother, five children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Georgia served as the secretary of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 25 years, where she and her husband cultivated a strong, devoted congregation. "Our mother was an inspiration to all and her love and kindness was deeply imprinted on everyone that she encountered."
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614. She will be interred immediately following the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, 4601 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
