Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Parsons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Parsons Obituary
Georgia M. Parsons
CHILLICOTHE - Georgia M. Parsons, age 89, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe.
Georgia was born on June 24, 1930, in North Hampton, Illinois, to Henry L. and I. Blanche (Crotz) Terveen. She married Richard Parsons on December 31, 1951, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1994.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her daughter, Valerie (Roland) Abel of Peoria; her grandchildren, Richard (Julia) Abel of Champaign and Leah Abel of Peoria; and two great-grandchildren, Jonas and Cameron Abel. Also surviving are her sister, Wilma Lucas of Chillicothe; two nieces, Cheryl (Denny) Beddow and Judy (Jerry) Stenger; one nephew, Rod (Vickie) Lucas; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Georgia worked for many people over the years; she worked for Drs. Green and White of Chillicothe, the Chillicothe Bulletin, the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, was the Treasurer for First United Methodist Church and was the Head Librarian for the Chillicothe Public Library. She was a member of the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and she loved to read. Georgia and Rick also enjoyed bowling and ballroom dancing together.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Her granddaughter-in-law, Pastor Julia Abel, will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Library District or Harbor Light Hospice.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -