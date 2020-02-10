|
Georgia M. Parsons
CHILLICOTHE - Georgia M. Parsons, age 89, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe.
Georgia was born on June 24, 1930, in North Hampton, Illinois, to Henry L. and I. Blanche (Crotz) Terveen. She married Richard Parsons on December 31, 1951, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1994.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her daughter, Valerie (Roland) Abel of Peoria; her grandchildren, Richard (Julia) Abel of Champaign and Leah Abel of Peoria; and two great-grandchildren, Jonas and Cameron Abel. Also surviving are her sister, Wilma Lucas of Chillicothe; two nieces, Cheryl (Denny) Beddow and Judy (Jerry) Stenger; one nephew, Rod (Vickie) Lucas; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Georgia worked for many people over the years; she worked for Drs. Green and White of Chillicothe, the Chillicothe Bulletin, the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, was the Treasurer for First United Methodist Church and was the Head Librarian for the Chillicothe Public Library. She was a member of the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and she loved to read. Georgia and Rick also enjoyed bowling and ballroom dancing together.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Her granddaughter-in-law, Pastor Julia Abel, will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Library District or Harbor Light Hospice.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020