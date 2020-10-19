Georgia Sue Sommers

EDELSTEIN - Georgia Sue Sommers, 73, of Edelstein, Illinois, passed away at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:44 p.m., surrounded by her family.

The daughter of Harold Reynolds and Marjorie R. (Snyder) Reynolds, she was born on October 24, 1946, in Taylorville, Illinois. She married Gerald C. Sommers on July 4, 1968, in the St. Barbara's Catholic Church rectory in Witt, IL. They were married for over 52 years. He survives, as do children, Heidi Nicol (Greg) Burwell of O'Fallon, MO, Deron Marlin (Joan) Sommers of Macomb, IL, and Tori Mee Sommers of Wentzville, MO; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Farrell, Kristine (John) Panieri, Bonnie (Lynn) Haines and Kelly (Twila) Reynolds.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jill Noel Sommers; and son, Jae Kendall Sommers.

Georgia Sue graduated from Witt High School in 1964, and became an RN at Decatur Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Georgia Sue retired as a nurse after working 20 years with Dr. Aziz Rehman of Chillicothe Family Physicians Clinic.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Witt United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home in Nokomis. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County 4-H Foundation or the donor's choice.

The family is being served by Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home.



