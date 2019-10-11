|
|
Georgia Tippett
PEORIA - Georgia Marjorie Tippett, 79 of Peoria passed away at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was born May 8, 1940 in Peoria, the daughter of Mabel Hinthorn. She married Gary Tippett on November 14, 1998.
Georgia is survived by her husband of 20 years and one step-son, Steven Tippett of Tuscumbia, AL.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Georgia is a member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL.
To view Georgia's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019