Georgianna L. Haynes
PEORIA - Georgianna L. Haynes, 101, of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Christian Buehler Memorial Home.
She was born on April 15, 1918, in East Lynn, IL, to Lawrence and Hazel (Hammerton) Leigh. Georgianna married Howard Haynes on December 23, 1941, in East Lynn, IL, and they were married 65 years before his passing.
Georgianna is survived by her three sons, Larry Haynes of Peoria, Steve Haynes of Peoria and Scott (Bert) Haynes of Princeville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, one brother and one daughter-in-law.
She graduated from ISU with a Bachelor's in Education and was a Kappa Delta Pi and Kappa Delta Epsilon Honor Society member. Throughout the years, Georgianna taught home economics in high school, worked for the U of I extension service, and in the rehabilitation department at the Peoria Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium. She was a member of Forrest Hill U.M.C. since 1956 and served on various committees and boards, was a member of the United Methodist Women, and taught Sunday School for many years. As the children grew up, she was active as a Cub Scout Den Mother.
There were many organizations and societies she was active in, but the ones that made her most proud were the Peoria Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Peoria Pimiteoui Chapter, National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, Illinois Valley Chapter National Society of New England Women, Chapter AH of the PEO Sisterhood, the Peoria Women's Club, Peoria Historical Society and volunteering at the Flanagan House Museum for 30 years.
A private family service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, 706 E. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020